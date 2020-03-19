COVID-19 scare: Markets closed in 3 distts, all main temples shut in Jammu

Several curbs imposed in Ladakh

JU exams postponed, staff exempted from duties

Govind Sharma

JAMMU, Mar 19: Though no fresh case of COVID-19 was reported either from J&K or Ladakh UT but as a precautionary measure, authorities in Jammu, Kathua and Udhampur districts today ordered closure of all shops, except those dealing with essential commodities like medicines, groceries, milk, fruits and vegetables, till further orders while several restrictions were imposed in Ladakh.

District Magistrate Jammu, Sushma Chauhan, this afternoon said that despite advisories to avoid gatherings, a large number of people were still found in the market areas. Thus in order to implement social distancing, all shops/markets except petrol pumps and those dealing with essentials like grocery, medicines, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, shall be closed with immediate effect till March 31, she added.

“People of Jammu are requested not to create panic for essential commodities. All shops supplying essential commodities shall remain open,” the DM said in a tweet. She added that the restrictions are being imposed by the administration to maintain social distancing for prevention of spread of Coronavirus.

Udhampur District Magistrate Piyush Singla also ordered the closure of all shops and business establishments in the district except essential supply units like fruits, vegetables, chemists, groceries and dairies.

“Retail grocery units have been directed to immediately start home delivery of orders. The mechanism of home delivery was finalized after long discussions with various stakeholders,” he said, adding that no gathering in and around the grocery shops would be allowed.

A similar order regarding closure of all shops business units was issued by District Magistrate Kathua, Om Prakash Bhagat, which exempted shops dealing with essential supplies like fruits, vegetables, grocery, medicines etc and directed retail grocery units to start home delivery immediately.

In an order issued today, J&K Higher Education Department ordered closure of all Government/private degree colleges of the UT with immediate effect till March 31 but exempted Accounts Sections of these institutions, which may carry on curtailed/essential functioning only till March 31.

Earlier in the morning, almost all the main temples including Raghunath Mandir in Jammu were closed for pilgrims as a precautionary measure in view of the threat posed by Novel Coronavirus while as University of Jammu (JU) ordered suspension of all administrative and academic activities across all campuses of the Varsity up to March 28, however, employees associated with essential services including staff of University Works Department, Landscaping unit, University Health Centre and the Security Wing were asked to continue to report to their respective duties.

The employees associated with Accounts & Finance Wing of the Varsity were also directed to continue their duties. “All examinations (internal as well as external) and M Phil/PhD viva voice examinations scheduled till March 31 are postponed while as postponement of MPhil/PhD viva voice examinations is unavoidable, same may be conducted through Skype and no outside expert be invited to University up to March 31,” the order stated.

Authorities in Samba and Kathua districts today exempted teachers/lecturers/professors belonging to Government (Central/J&K) as well as private school, colleges and universities from attending their daily duties in already closed schools, colleges and universities till March 31.

The authorities of twin districts also imposed ban on sale of all kinds of eatables to passenger buses on National Highway while as Samba authorities also ordered closure of gymnasium & health clubs and not to hold melas, langars and congregations or any type of gatherings in the district.

District Administration Reasi also exempted teaching/non-teaching staff of Government/private educational institutions from attending duties till further orders. Railway/other private companies in the district were advised to enforce ‘work from home’ culture for their employees.

Besides, public transport was suspended in entire district and closure orders of massage centers/spa/sauna, shopping malls/bars and cinema halls, restaurants, dhabas, food courts, food stalls, road side eatries etc were also enforced in Municipal limits of Katra and Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra track.

J&K Government today informed that 356 persons have completed their 28-day surveillance period and, so far, only four cases have been tested positive in the Union Territory. The Government spokesman here said that 3146 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been put under surveillance while as 2337 persons are under home quarantine.

Persons who are in hospital quarantine stand at 34 and 419 persons are under home surveillance, he said, adding, 156 samples were sent for testing, out of which 144 tested as negative and only four cases are positive, so far while as reports of eight cases are awaited.

Meanwhile, adequate number of security forces has been deployed at Lakhanpur to enforce complete ban on interstate buses as ordered by the UT authorities. Deputy Commissioner Kathua OP Bhagat told Excelsior that all passenger buses entering the gateway of UT of J&K at Lakhanpur from neighbouring states are being pushed back after deboarding the J&K bound passengers from where with the help of local buses they are going to their respective destinations whereas the private vehicles entering in the UT are being sanitized and passengers screened with thermal checkup.

He said a screening point has been established at Lakhanpur to ensure that no foreigner enters in the UT. “Similar screening centres have been established at Basholi, Hutmaska, Nagari, Korepunnu and Kerrian Gandyal interstate border and alert sounded on all such entry points.

In the Union Territory of Ladakh, where eight COVID-19 cases have been reported till date, the administration has established police check posts all over the UT to prevent any avoidable movement of people and barred the movement of people between Leh and Kargil.

All Government offices have been closed except those necessary for maintaining essential services, namely power, water supply, food and civil supply, petrol pumps, police, revenue and municipalities etc. The remaining officers and staff have been put on call and advised to work from home.

Some religious organisations have voluntarily agreed to avoid the Friday prayers while majority of public transport has been barred from plying, except what is required for the commutating of essential service providers. The authorities have also ordered that no conferences, workshops, rallies, sit-in protests, gatherings will be allowed at Balkhang Chowk, Skampari, Indoor Stadium, etc till March 31.

All schools, colleges, hotels, guesthouses restaurants, bars, food courts, food joints, roadside eateries, community kitchens, shops etc. have been closed, barring essential outlets such as ration, LPG, essential daily use commodities, vegetables and medicines while as all incoming movement of labourers from other states by any means of transport has been banned.