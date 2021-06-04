COVID-19: PM Modi speaks to Milkha Singh, wishes him a speedy recovery

CHANDIGARH (Punjab): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to sprint legend Milkha Singh and inquired about his health. Milkha Singh, who had tested positive for COVID-19 two weeks ago, was on Thursday admitted to the ICU in COVID hospital of Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh.

PM Modi wished Milkha Singh a speedy recovery and hoped he will be back soon to bless and inspire the athletes who are participating in the Tokyo Olympics.

On May 24, Milkha Singh was admitted to Fortis Hospital in Mohali as a precautionary measure. He had tested positive for coronavirus and was in isolation at his home in Chandigarh.

His son, Jeev had also thanked everyone for the good wishes and said that his father was receiving wonderful care.

Milkha Singh is also known as The Flying Sikh. He still is the only Indian athlete to win gold in the 400m at the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games.

He also won gold medals in the 1958 and 1962 Asian Games. He represented India in the 1956 Summer Olympics in Melbourne, the 1960 Summer Olympics in Rome, and the 1964 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. He was awarded the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian honour, in recognition of his sporting achievements. (AGENCY)