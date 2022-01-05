Covid-19 Pandemic: 418 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, No Death Reported In J&K

JAMMU, Jan 5: Jammu and Kashmir reported 418 fresh covid-19 cases while there was no death due to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said on Wednesday.

311 of the fresh cases were reported from Jammu division and 107 from Kashmir, taking the overall tally to 342419.

There was no death reported due to the virus during the last 24 hours, they said. So far 4530 persons—2199 in Jammu and 2331 in Kashmir—have died due to the virus, they said.

Giving district wise details of the fresh cases, the officials said that Srinagar reported 52 cases, Baramulla 13, Budgam 16, Pulwama 8, Kupwara 9, Anantnag 0, Bandipora 3, Ganderbal 4, Kulgam 1, Shopian 1, Jammu 109, Udhampur 15, Rajouri 5, Doda 3, Kathua 10, Samba 3, Kishtwar 3, Poonch 6, Ramban 1 and Reasi 156, most of the students of a SMVD university.

Moreover, 140 Covid-19 patients recovered during the time, 28 from Jammu Division and 112 from Kashmir, they said.

So far 336070 patients have recovered, leaving active case tally at 1819—894 in Jammu and 925 in Kashmir.

They said there was no new confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) reported today. So far 51 black fungus cases have been confirmed in J&K, the officials said.

They also informed that 83611 doses of covid-19 vaccine were administered during the time in J&K. (Agencies)