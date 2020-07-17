COVID-19: J&K reports 601 new cases, tally rises to 12757

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Government on Friday informed that 601 new positive cases of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), (137 from Jammu division and 464 from Kashmir division), have been reported taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 12757.

Also nine COVID-19 deaths have been reported from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 112 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals, 63 from Jammu Division and 49 from Kashmir Division. (AGENCIES)