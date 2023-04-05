Covid-19 | J&K Reports 31 Fresh Cases In Last 24 Hours

JAMMU, Apr 4: Jammu and Kashmir Tuesday reported 31 fresh cases of Covid-19, taking the number of active cases to 156 while no death was reported in the last 24 hours.

An official said that among 31 new cases, 29 have been reported from Kashmir division and two from Jammu division.

He said that the total number of positive cases in Kashmir have reached to 305,679 including 303,125 recoveries and 2,433 deaths while total number of positive cases in Jammu division have reached to 174,152 including 171,764 and 2,353 deaths

He further said that the total number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir are 156 including 121 from Kashmir division and 35 from Jammu division.

“Among the fresh 31 cases today, 16 are from Srinagar, 3 from Pulwama , two each from Anantnag, Baramulla, Budgam and Kulgam and one each from two from Pulwama and one each from Kupwara and Ganderbal in Kashmir division and one each from Jammu and Kuthua in Jammu division.

“In last 24 hours, 1125 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the UT while 41 patients have recovered,” he said. (KNO)