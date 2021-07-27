COVID-19: J&K reports 107 positive cases, no death in last 24 hours

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir Union territory on Tuesday witnessed 107 fresh positive cases were also reported, taking the number of total active cases in the UT to 1,124.

No death was reported in the last 24 hours and the death toll in the UT stands at 4,375 and 107 fresh positive cases reported on Tuesday have pushed the tally of positive cases to 320,866.

Of the exact number of 320,866 cases, 199,334 are from Kashmir division and 121,532 from Jammu division. Officials said that among 107 new cases, 67 belong to Kashmir division while as 40 are from Jammu division, adding that the total number of positive cases in Kashmir division have reached to 199,334 including 196,392 recoveries and 2,236 deaths while as total number of positive cases in Jammu division have reached to 121,532 including 118,975 recoveries and 2,139 deaths.

The officials said that the total number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir are 1,124 including 706 from Kashmir division and 418 from Jammu division. With 183 more recoveries, the tally of total recoveries in Jammu and Kashmir has reached to 315,367 which is 98.29 percent of the total cases.

“Cases tested positive in J&K include 31 from Srinagar, 07 from Baramulla, 09 from Budgam, 05 from Pulwama, 04 from Kupwara, 01 from Anantnag, 03 from Bandipora, 06 from Ganderbal, 00 from Kulgam and 01 from Shopian in Kashmir division while as 40 from Jammu division include 15 from Jammu, 07 from Udhampur, 05 from Rajouri, 06 from Doda, 00 from Kathua, 00 from Samba, 02 from Kishtwar, 01 from Poonch, 04 from Ramban and 00 from Reasi,” officials disclosed.

Meanwhile, authorities on Tuesday said that no fresh case of Mucormycosis popularly known as black fungus was reported in the UT and tally stands at 35.

As per officials figures, 71,265 positive cases including 832 deaths and 70,074 recoveries are from Srinagar, 23,556 including 282 deaths and 23,208 recoveries are from Baramulla, 22,856 including 22,600 recoveries and 205 deaths are from Budgam, 15,156 including 14,906 recoveries and 194 deaths are from Pulwama, 14,045 including 165 deaths and 13,840 recoveries are from Kupwara, 16,310 including 16,064 recoveries and 205 deaths are from Anantnag, 9,464 cases including 9,332 and 100 deaths are from Bandipora, 9,865 including 9,749 recoveries and 78 deaths are from Ganderbal, 11,235 including 11,106 recoveries and 117 deaths are from Kulgam and 5,582 including 5,513 recoveries and 58 deaths are from Shopian.

In Jammu division, 52,730 including 51,455 recoveries and 1,139 deaths are from Jammu district, 11,282 including 11,123 recoveries and 135 deaths are from Udhampur, 10,900 including 10,629 recoveries and 225 deaths are from Rajouri, 7,195 including 7,005 recoveries and 124 deaths are from Doda, 9,257 including 9,105 recoveries and 150 deaths are from Kathua, 7,121 including 6,974 recoveries and 119 deaths are from Samba, 4,626 including 4,548 recoveries and 44 deaths are from Kishtwar, 6,247 including 6,119 recoveries and 94 deaths are from Poonch, 5,955 including 5,865 recoveries and 66 deaths are from Ramban and 6,219 including 6,152 recoveries and 43 deaths are from Reasi.

As per the daily information bulletin 2,785,443 persons in Jammu and Kashmir are under observation while 8,129 persons have been kept under home quarantine besides that 1,124 persons are in isolation.

According to the bulletin, 2,419,452 persons have completed the surveillance period and 352,363 persons are under home surveillance besides that so far results of 11,481,365 samples are available. Out of 11,481,365 the number of samples tested negative stands at 11,160,499 while as 320,866 have tested positive, among them 1,124 persons are active, 315,367 persons have recovered and 4,375 persons have died.