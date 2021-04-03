COVID-19: Five forces personnel posted at HC test positive

SRINAGAR: At least five security forces personnel, posted at High Court in Srinagar have tested positive for covid-19.

Official sources said that three CRPF men of 44 BN and two security forces personnel posted at High Court Srinagar have been tested positive for Covid-19

It is pertinent to mention here that in recent two weeks, the cases of Covid-19 witnessed a surge in Jammu and Kashmir. (KNO)