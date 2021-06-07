COVID-19 cases, deaths decline in Kashmir; 689 test +ve, 9 die

Fayaz Bukhari

SRINAGAR, June 7 : Kashmir today reported 689 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest single-day spike in two months and nine people succumbed to the virus taking the Jammu and Kashmir tally of cases and death toll to 301,467 and 4,090 respectively.

Those who died in Kashmir includes a 58-year-old man from Shopian and a 60-year-old man from Aalikadal in Srinagar.

Srinagar reported 161 cases, Baramulla 44, Budgam 103, Pulwama 95, Kupwara 107, Anantnag 66, Bandipora 35, Ganderbal 42, Kulgam 28 and Shopian 8.

As per officials figures, 67,066 positive cases including 799 deaths and 63,311 recoveries are from Srinagar, 22,235 including 268 deaths and 19,918 recoveries are from Baramulla, 21,260 including 19,609 recoveries and 194 deaths are from Budgam, 14,005 including 12,257 recoveries and 176 deaths are from Pulwama, 12,840 including 149 deaths and 11,489 recoveries are from Kupwara, 15,160 including 12,918 recoveries and 183 deaths are from Anantnag, 8,769 cases including 8,038 and 97 deaths are from Bandipora, 9,103 including 8,292 recoveries and 70 deaths are from Ganderbal, 10,415 including 9,017 recoveries and 109 deaths are from Kulgam and 5,437 including 4,538 recoveries and 57 deaths are from Shopian.

The number of cases in Kashmir division has reached 186,290 including 169,387 recoveries and 2,102 deaths.

The number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir are 23,524 including 14,801 from Kashmir division.

With 4,178 more recoveries, the tally of total recoveries in Jammu and Kashmir has reached 273,853, which is 90.84 percent of the total cases.