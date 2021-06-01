COVID-19: 165 fresh cases reported in Ladakh, one more dies

LEH: Ladakh has recorded 165 fresh COVID-19 cases that has taken the total infection tally to 18,662, while one more person died taking the death toll to 189, officials said on Monday.

As many as 105 people were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the infection, pushing the total number of recoveries to 16,859 in the union territory, officials said.

Of the 165 new cases, 147 were reported from Leh and 18 cases from Kargil, they said.

With the death of one patient from COVID reported from Kargil, the total number of deaths in Ladakh has reached 189, which includes 136 in Leh and 53 in Kargil.

Out of the total discharged cases, 94 patients were from Leh and 11 from Kargil, officials said.

With this, the total number of active cases in Ladakh has come down to 1,614, which includes 1,395 in Leh district and 219 in Kargil district, they said. (AGENCIES)