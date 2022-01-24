Covid: 159 fresh cases in Ladakh

Leh, Jan 24: Ladakh in a day reported 159 fresh Covid cases, which took the tally to 24,655, while the active cases in the Union Territory stand at 1,255, officials said on Monday.

The union territory has recorded 222 Covid-related deaths — 164 in Leh district and 58 in Kargil district — since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020, they said.

No death was reported in Ladakh on Sunday, the officials said.

As many as 179 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals in Ladakh. The total number of cured patients is 23,178, they said.

Of the 159 fresh cases, 148 were reported from Leh district and 11 from Kargil district, they said.

The number of active Covid cases in Ladakh has gone down to 1,255 — 1,044 in Leh and 211 in Kargil. (Agencies)