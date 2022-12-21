Courts in Kashmir, Ladakh, parts of Jammu to observe 15-day winter vacation from Jan 02

DE Web Desk

JAMMU, Dec 21: The High court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh on Wednesday ordered 15 day winter vacation in subordinate courts in Kashmir province and parts of Jammu and Ladakh from January 02.

According to an order, subordinate courts located in Kashmir province, Kishtwar, Doda and some courts in Ramban will observe 15 days of vacation from January 02.

“It is notified for the information of all concerned that the Subordinate Courts in Kashmir Province and the Courts located in District Kishtwar; District Doda and Courts located at Batote, Gool, Banihal and Ukhral in District Ramban and Bani in District Kathua as well as all Courts located in the Union Territory of Ladakh shall observe 15 days winter vacations from January 02,” it reads.

The order reads the Principal District and Sessions Judges and Chief Judicial Magistrates of the concerned Districts shall make the suitable arrangements for disposal of urgent criminal business arising during the period of such vacations in the areas within their respective jurisdictions. (KNO)

See order copy click here….