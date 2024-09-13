Court issues warrants against MD Jayashree Advertising

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 12: District Judge Commercial Court Jammu Kamlesh Pandita today issued bailabale warrants of Rs 25000 against Managing Director Jayashree Advertising Pvt Ltd.

After hearing Advocate Inderjeet Gupta with Advocate Yatin Mahajan for the Airport Authority of India in execution petition, the court said, “in this execution petition decree holder is craving for the recovery of the awarded amount to the extent of Rs 96,09,563. In this case implementation of the award/decree was deferred on so many hearings because of the alleged negotiation/settlement communications between the decree holder/award holder and judgment debtor/ award debtor as per the counsel for the judgment debtor but no fruitful result has been yielded till date”.

“Therefore in view of the nature and age of the instant execution petition, on the last date of hearing bailable warrants were issued as coercive method towards the satisfaction of the decree. No report has been submitted by the executing agency. Therefore, office is again directed to issue fresh bailable warrants in the amount of Rs 25000 for appearance of the judgment debtor towards the satisfaction of the decree”, the court said.

The warrants shall be forwarded to Commissioner of Police Mumbai for execution.