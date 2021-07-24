Court issues notice to ED on P Chidambaram’s plea

NEW DELHI, July 24:

A court in Delhi on Saturday sought the response of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on an application moved by former Union Minister P Chidambaram seeking various documents related to the INX Media money laundering case.

Special Judge M K Nagpal issued notice to the ED and sought its response by August 9.

The court was hearing an application moved by advocate Arshdeep Singh Khurana on behalf of Chidambaram, seeking a direction to the ED to supply various documents along with the chargesheet filed in the case.

It also sought that the ED rectify the discrepancies in the page numbering of the record and also supply missing documents.

Chidambaram was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the INX Media corruption case on August 21, 2019. On October 16 that year, the ED arrested him in a related money-laundering case.