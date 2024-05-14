Court grants 15 days judicial remand of ex-SSP, 6 others

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 13: City Judge Jammu Pooja Raina today granted 15 days judicial remand of ex-SSP Sheikh Mehmood, Parshtom Singh alias Nikka, Suraj Singh, Sandeep Charak, Vikas Singh, Ravinder Kumar Gupta alias Gola Shah and Rajat Jandyal in the much publicized Greater Kailash murder case.

The court also granted four days police remand of Sachin Singh alias Sanju, who was also allegedly involved in this case.

While granting judicial remand, court directed that ex-SSP Sheikh Mehmood be lodged in Kot Bhalwal Jail whereas Parshtom Singh, Suraj Singh, Sandeep Charak, Vikas Singh, Ravinder Kumar Gupta and Rajat Jandyal be lodged in District Jail.