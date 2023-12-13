Couple From UP Charge Sheeted For Fraud In Jammu

DE Web Desk

JAMMU, Dec 13: The Jammu and Kashmir Crime Branch on Wednesday filed a charge sheet against a married couple from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly duping a businessman in Udhampur district of Rs 3.25 lakh on the pretext of supplying food products, an official said.

The Economic Offences wing of Crime Branch, Jammu, produced a 224-page chargesheet in a local court here against Munish Verma and Babita of Varanasi involving charges of criminal conspiracy and cheating in a case registered earlier this year, a spokesman of the agency said.

The case stems from a complaint by Mahajan Agency trading firm which alleged it was lured by Sai Agro Food Industry, run by the accused, for placing an order of 500 units of some food product and swindled for more than Rs 3.25 lakh in the process, he said.

A probe substantiated the allegations and revealed that the accused cheated the complainant, M/s Mahajan Agency, with criminal intention, the spokesman said. (Agencies)