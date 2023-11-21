Country Stands With Them Today And Always: PM Modi On Team India’s Cricket World Cup Loss

NEW DELHI, Nov 21: After the World Cup final, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Indian men’s cricket team for their 10 consecutive wins in the tournament and asked them to motivate each other as he met them after their loss to Australia.

“India stands with them today and always,” the Prime Minister said, sharing a brief video on social media on November 21 of his meeting with the squad soon after the final at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.

“You reached here after winning 10 matches. These things happen,” the Prime Minister is seen telling captain Rohit Sharma and champion batter Virat Kohli, holding their hands, in the video.

“Smile, the country is watching you,” he said.

Mr. Modi hugged Mohammed Shami, India’s most impressive bowler in the tournament, and said he performed very well.

Dear Team India,

Your talent and determination through the World Cup was noteworthy. You’ve played with great spirit and brought immense pride to the nation.

We stand with you today and always.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 19, 2023

He also interacted with other players and the team’s coach Rahul Dravid. He invited them to meet him whenever they come to Delhi.

Seen as the favourite to win the World Cup after they brushed aside all their rivals, including Australia, in the league matches without much difficulty, India lost in the final to the Pat Cummins-led side on November 19 by six wickets. (Agencies)