Counting stopped in Drugmulla due to nationality issue of candidate

SRINAGAR: Counting of votes for Drugmulla DDC constituency in Kupwara District has been stopped as one of the contestant is a Pakistani national.

Somiya Sadaf who is a Pakistani national and has been living here after she came to Kashmiri husband a decade ago.

She told Excelsior that counting has been stopped due to her nationality issue.

She said when she filed nomination papers there was no issue but now “they are raising my nationality issue”.