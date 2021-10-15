Counter-terrorist operation underway in J&K’s Poonch

Poonch, Oct 15: A counter-terrorist operation in the Nar Khas forest area, Mendhar sub-division of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district is underway.

Indian Army troops along with the Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police have launched a search operation in this dense forest.

According to police, vehicular traffic has been suspended on the highway between Bhimber Gali and Surankote.

More details are awaited. (Agencies)