Counter-terrorist operation underway in J&K’s Poonch

By
Daily Excelsior
-

Poonch, Oct 15: A counter-terrorist operation in the Nar Khas forest area, Mendhar sub-division of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district is underway.
Indian Army troops along with the Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police have launched a search operation in this dense forest.
According to police, vehicular traffic has been suspended on the highway between Bhimber Gali and Surankote.
More details are awaited. (Agencies)

