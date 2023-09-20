Counter measures against false news

Sir,

In a notable move, Kishtwar authorities have established a three-member committee to oversee social media platforms in an effort to combat the spread of ‘false and baseless’ news that aims to tarnish the Government’s reputation.

This development prompts a discussion on the necessity of similar committees throughout Jammu and Kashmir.

The order, issued by the Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner, is particularly noteworthy as it will maintain continuous surveillance and monitoring of various social media channels on a daily basis. Furthermore, it will recommend cases of false media reporting or portals to the appropriate authorities for further necessary action.

The order acknowledges the growing trend of numerous online social media portals engaging in the dissemination of fake news. It cites instances of false and frivolous reporting, especially targeting Government officials, which ultimately harm the image of the Government machinery.

Additionally, the order urges all media professionals to strictly adhere to the guidelines outlined in the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Codes) Rules. This measure aims to instill discipline within the general public and ensure responsible media reporting.

Monitoring social media has becomes more necessary in view of its potential to create disturbances in the country on one execuse or the other.

It is necessary that people should on their own be sensitive to such issues and not let enemy take advantage of it.

Sanjay Parihar

Jammu