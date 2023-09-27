Corruption Is Killer Of Democracy, Development: Vice President Dhankhar

Jaipur, Sep 27: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday termed corruption the “killer of democracy and development” and said significant progress has been made over the last few years in clearing the corridors of influence of power brokers.

He also underlined the importance of education to accelerate India’s development and improve people’s lives.

Dhankhar was speaking at Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani.

Corruption is the “killer of democracy and development”. But in recent years, significant progress has been made in making the corridors of influence free from power brokers, he said.

The vice president called on citizens to actively counter any “anti-India rhetoric that tarnishes, defames and weakens our institutions”.

Dhankhar described education as the most “effective and efficient” mechanism to improve people’s lives and accelerate India’s development.

He said society cannot progress unless justice is ensured for the half of humanity and hailed the passing of the women’s reservation bill in Parliament as a “historic development”.

The legislation is a recognition of women’s rights and an affirmation of their empowerment, he said.

On India successfully hosting the G20 Summit, Dhankhar said the role played by the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has put the Global South on the world stage.

He said the inclusion of the African Union as a member of the grouping deeply resonates with India’s civilisational ethos and that the proposed India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) would prove to be a global “game changer”.

Later, Dhankhar inaugurated the Regional Groundnut Research Centre of the Central Institute of Arid Horticulture in Bikaner. He also inaugurated a trainee house at the institute.

Citing the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, Dhankhar said the government has taken many steps to empower farmers.

Through this scheme, money is sent directly to farmers’ accounts, he said.

“Today our farmers are connected with technology. There is no middleman,” the vice president said. (Agencies)