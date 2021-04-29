Corruption complaints against employees

On the basis of what has generally been observed that the corruption cases against the employees are not taken to logical ends within a reasonable time, there was, therefore, need to do something practical. No stern action is taken against the corrupt and if that is done , records are not accordingly updated. To overcome these shortcomings in the procedures, the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has asked all Central Government organisations to decide on complaints of corruption against the employees within three months which we feel is a much desired step taken in the right direction. Unless the time factor was fully taken care of in the disposal of corruption cases which a period of three months appears to be quite reasonable, the menace of corruption cannot be tackled effectively.

Vigilance clearance in cases referred by the departments to the CVC often get delayed or denied due to no fault of the employee as the complaints received by the Commission staying in vigilance profile for a long time without an action taken means no initiative at the originating departmental levels. Agreed, there could be frivolous or anonymous complaints which could be ”filed” but remaining complaints deserve to be taken to logical ends which would be fair both for the employees as well as for the ends of justice. In simpler parlance, the complaints should either be ”filed” or a vigilance case registered for further investigation. The employee, however, deserves to be informed about the status of the complaint to avail of the opportunity to put up his or her case of defence in cross examination.