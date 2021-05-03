Corruption Allegations: J&K BJP serves disciplinary proceedings notice to Ex MLC

JAMMU: The Disciplinary Committee of Jammu and Kashmir Bhartiya Janata Party on Monday served notice to former MLC and senior leader Choudhary Bikram Randhawa for levelling allegation of corruption against Union MoS and his staff.

In a notice served by the committee headed by its Chairman Sunil Sethi said that this notice of Show Cause initiates disciplinary proceedings against you in line with directions of Jammu Kashmir Bhartiya Janata Party President w.r.t. addressing a press conference and a series of media interactions today by you while levelling unfounded allegations against a senior leader of Party holding responsible position in Union Council of ministers.

Virenderjeet Singh and R D Rajwal are members of the committee.

More so, the unparliamentary language used by you during this media interaction is highly objectionable, read the notice.

It further read that more so, this has prima facie tarnished the image of the party, believing strictly in discipline and decency.

“You are hereby directed to file your reply alongwith evidence, if any available with you, within next two days and

On receipt of reply from you, next date in matter will be fixed ,” it read.

Pertinent to mention, proceedings will be done expeditiously and report will be submitted to Party President of Jammu and Kashmir Bhartiya Janata Party within two weeks positively. (Agency)