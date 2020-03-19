Coronavirus: Train services between Banihal and Baramulla in J&K suspended till Mar 31

SRINAGAR: Authorities suspended the train service in Kashmir till March 31 as a precautionary measure on Thursday in the wake of the detection of the first coronavirus case in the valley.

“In view of the apprehensions of the spread of coronavirus in the valley, as a precautionary measure, the rail services between Banihal and Baramulla have been suspended with an immediate effect,” a railway official said.

He said the suspension will remain in force till March 31. (AGENCIES)