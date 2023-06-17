Coronation anniversary of Maharaja Gulab Singh celebrated at Jia Pota Akhnoor

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 17: The Directorate of Tourism, Jammu in collaboration with Raj Tilak Celebration Committee today organized the remembrance and celebration of 201st Year of Coronation of Dogra Ruler Maharaja Gulab Singh at Jia Pota Ghat, Akhnoor under the overall guidance of Secretary Tourism Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah and Director Tourism Jammu Vivekanand Rai.

It is pertinent to mention here that Maharaja Gulab Singh Ji was formally coronated as the Ruler of Jammu by Maharaja Ranjit Singh Ji, on the banks of River Chenab on June 17, 1822. The Coronation was solemnized with formal Tilak Ceremony and Maharaja Gulab Singh Ji was thereby, anointed the ‘Raja of Jammu’ under the ‘Jia Pota Tree’. This ceremony had laid the foundation of Dogra rule in Jammu and Kashmir which continued till 1948.

The function started with floral tributes to Maharaja Ranjit Singh and Maharaja Hari Singh at the Coronation site by Bharat Bhushan (Chairman DDC Jammu), Sham Lal Sharma (former minister), Brig JS Rajput (secretary, MGS Memorial Trust), Sunaina Sharma (Joint Director Tourism Jammu) accompanied by Thakur K P Singh (Chairman, Coronation Celebration Committee) and other distinguished guests.

Brig (retired) JS Rajput performed the main Pooja on behalf of the Royal family amidst chanting of Vedic Mantras by the learned priests of Dharmarth Trust. The function was organized by Raj Tilak Celebration Committee headed by Thakur K P Singh while Colonel Karan Singh conducted the proceedings in the most dignified manner befitting to the sagacity of the occasion.

While remembering the role of Maharaja Gulab Singh in the formation of an independent state of Jammu and Kashmir, Bharat Bhushan as chief guest apprised the public that by applying Raj Tilak downwards, Maharaja Ranjit Singh meant that Raja Gulab Singh has to connect with the ground and look after the poor gentry which Gulab Singh did to the best under the circumstances.

Paying tribute to Maharaja Gulab Singh, Sham Lal Sharma, stated that it was Maharaja Ranjit Ranjit Singh and Maharaja Gulab Singh who blocked the invaders from Khyber Pass side and in fact conquered area beyond those geographical boundaries. He exhorted Dogras to read events following this historic event and its consequences which enriched our culture and social set up of the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Sunaina Sharma reiterated the commitment of the Directorate of Tourism Jammu in promoting the rich cultural heritage of entire Jammu region especially Akhnoor area and its surrounding. She further added that the Directorate of Tourism Jammu is currently working on integration of Pilgrimage Circuits of Akhnoor with the Tourist Map so that in the upcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2023, the Yatris can pay their obeisance at popular pilgrimage places of Akhnoor as well.

Speaking on the occasion, Brig JS Rajput said that the contribution of founder of the erstwhile state of J&K Maharaja Gulab Singh is unimaginably significant because unlike other rulers who changed boundaries of the country from within, this great monarch expanded India far and wide by conquering parts of China, Tibet and even Afghanistan.

While dwelling on the contributions of Maharaja Gulab Singh, he said that the great king was not only the warrior and able administrator but also a secular person as there was complete freedom of worship during his regime. He said that Maharaja Gulab Singh never forgot his roots and was approachable by his ‘Praja’.

Davinder Singh Kahluria, descendent of legendry General Zorawar Singh and his family also graced the event by their presence.