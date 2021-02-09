Corona has dented country’s tourism: Prahlad Patel

NEW DELHI : Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel on Thursday told the Rajya Sabha that the Corona pandemic has severely affected the tourism industry.

Replying to a query during Question Hour, Mr Patel said the situation in Maharashtra and Kerala with regards to tourism is not good. Despite this, all parties related to tourism stand with the Government.

This year, the tourists’ footfall in Srinagar stood at 3,792, whereas last year it was as high as 19,042, the Minister stated.

In response to another question, Minister of State for Power Raj Kumar Singh said that Rs 293 crore has been granted to Gujarat for setting up roof top solar power plant and it is generating 500 MW of electricity.

Similarly, Jharkhand has been allocated Rs 12.71 crore in the first phase and Rs 2.30 crore for the second phase.

He hailed Jharkhand’s policy on solar energy. (AGENCIES)