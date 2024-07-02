“Cornerstone Of Justice, Equality Must Shape Orientation Of Court’s Approach To Cases”: CJI Chandrachud

New Delhi, July 2: Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud affirmed that the judicial system should be just and inclusive as he emphasised justice and equality as the foundation shaping the orientation of the court’s approach to cases.

CJI Chandrachud, on Tuesday, laid the foundation stone of new court buildings at Karkardooma, Shastri Park and Rohini (Sector 26).

Speaking on occasion, the Chief Justice said, “Court reminds us like all buildings are not just made of bricks and concrete. They are made of hope. Every case that is being filed before us is with that hope for justice.”

“When we invest in the safety, accessibility and comfort of our judges, lawyers and litigants. We build more than just an efficient system. We make for a just and inclusive system,” he added.

The Chief Justice said that the cornerstone of justice and equality must shape the orientation of the court’s approach to cases.

“Our legal and constitutional system. is fundamentally premised on the virtues of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity. Our district judiciary is at the forefront to secure justice, liberty, equality and fraternity,” he said.

CJI Chandrachude asserted the courts are the guardian of these virtues.

Highlighting the significance of the occasion of foundation stone laying, the Chief Justice said that the cornerstone or the foundation stone is the first stone of the building which becomes the reference point for all other bricks to be laid in the course of its construction.

“It determines the structure, orientation and direction of the building. Attribute of significant and long-ranging consequences. The buildings which we look forward to witnessing have much to offer. First, they would expand the capacity of the court to function over one of the most populous jurisdictions in the NCT of Delhi. They would alleviate case backlogs and provide a dignified environment to all stakeholders,” he said.

He further said that these are buildings that are dedicated to the citizens, to the residents of Delhi and beyond, who will come in search of justice.

CJI Chandrachud also extended his congratulations to the High Court, to the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, to the architect, to the members of the Registry who have toiled for long and to everyone associated with the project.

Supreme Court judge Seema Kohli, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, Delhi Minister Atishi, Justices Rajiv Shakdher, Suresh Kumar Kait, Manoj Kumar Ohri, Manoj Jain and Dharmesh Sharma among others were present on the occasion. (Agencies)