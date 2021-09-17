Off-Duty Railway Constable Shot Dead By Terrorists In J&K’s Kulgam

SRINAGAR, Sep 17: Militants shot dead a Railway policeman in south Kashmir district of Kulgam Friday evening, official sources said.

They said militants fired at and critically wounded Railway police constable identified as Bunto Sharma, son of Nathji, from very close range at main chowk Wanpoh in Kulgam this evening. The injured was immediately rushed to hospital in a critical condition from where he was referred to Government Medical College (GMC) Anantnag. However, he was declared brought dead by the doctors.

Security forces immediately sealed the entire area and a launched search operation.