J&K cop shot at by terrorist in Pulwama, hospitalised

Srinagar, May 13: A police constable of J&K police was injured on Friday morning after militants fired upon him in Gudaroo area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district, the officials said.

A top police officer said that a police constable identifying him as Riyaz Ahmad Thoker resident of Gudoora Pulwama was fired upon by militants near his residency, leaving him injured.

He has been shifted to DH Pulwama for treatment, the officer added. Details of his health condition awaited.(Agencies)