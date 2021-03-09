Cop kills wife, parents-in-law

Ajay Raina

JAMMU, Mar 9: In a shocking incident, a cop of Jammu and Kashmir Police shot dead his wife and parents-in-law with his service weapon in Allora village of Phalian Mandal here today.

However, acting swiftly, a team from Police Post Phalian Mandal arrested the accused from his native village Gajansoo.

As per police sources, a Selection Grade Constable (SgCt) of J&K Police namely Rajinder Kumar, son of Madan Lal, a resident of Gajansoo opened fire with his service weapon (SLR) on his wife, father-in-law and mother-in-law in Allora village of Phalian Mandal.

In the incident, mother-in-law of the accused died on the spot, while his wife and father-in-law were rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Jammu, where they also failed to respond to the treatment and succumbed to their injuries.

The deceased were identified as Seema Devi, wife of accused Rajinder Kumar (SgCt in J&K Police), father-in-law Ramesh Kumar, son of Sewa Ram and mother-in-law Raj Kumari, all residents of Allora village, Phalian Mandal.

Acting swiftly, police team led by Incharge Police Post Phalian Mandal SI Anil Sharma arrested the accused from his native village Gajansoo.

The bodies of the deceased were shifted to mortuary of GMCH Jammu for autopsy, which will be conducted tomorrow.

A case under relevant Sections has been registered at Satwari Police Station and investigation started.

Sources said that there was matrimonial dispute between husband and wife, which lead to this incident.

While talking to the media persons at GMCH Jammu, the relatives of the deceased alleged that the accused used to harass Seema Devi on petty issues. They demanded capital punishment to the accused.