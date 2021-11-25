Cop dies in hit and run accident in Jammu

Jammu, Nov 25: A constable with the Jammu and Kashmir police died on duty after being hit by an unknown vehicle in Manda area here on Thursday.

Police on Thursday said that constable Queem Ali, 32, son of Qasim Din, resident of Rangora, Majeen, posted at Pacca Danga Police Station, was hit by an unknown vehicle during the wee hours near Manda check post while he was on duty.

He died on the spot, police said.

The case has been registered and manhunt launched to apprehend the absconding driver of the vehicle, added the police. (Agencies)