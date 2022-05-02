Coordination amongst different security agencies necessary to eliminate terrorism: Bhatnagar

SRINAGAR, May 2: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor of J&K Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar on Monday said close cooperation and coordination amongst different security agencies is necessary to eliminate terrorism and narco-terror threats.

Bhatnagar was speaking at a passing out parade and attestation ceremony on Srinagar outskirts at Humhama where 459 recruits from Uttar Pradesh were inducted into Border Security Force.

The passing out parade was held at Subsidiary Training Centre, BSF. Humhama, a spokesman of the Force said in Srinagar.

Bhatnagar, who was the chief guest on the occasion said that ?BSF being the ‘First Line of Defence’ has not only been guarding borders effectively since its inception but it has made significant contributions in fighting foreign sponsored terrorism and internal militancy also with unparallel valour and steely determination.

He also underlined the very fact that close cooperation and coordination amongst different security agencies is necessary to eliminate terrorism and narco-terror threats that emanates across our borders.

BSF with efficient mechanisms and response systems is fully prepared to meet the mammoth challenges, he asserted.

Addressing the recruits, Bhatnagar wholeheartedly appreciated the excellent display of self-confidence, skill and picture perfect coordination which was the high point of the parade.

He applauded the recruits for choosing BSF as a career option and exhorted them to serve the nation with courage and enthusiasm.

The Advisor congratulated Inspector General, frontier headquarter BSF Kashmir Raja Babu Singh and the instructional staff of STC Kashmir for putting in herculean efforts in achieving the objective of moulding raw village youths, into well trained Seema Praharis and have given them self-confidence and turning them into disciplined Jawans.

The Chief Guest awarded medals to Recruits who performed exceptionally well in various indoor & outdoor activities.

The BSF spokesman said over the course of 44 weeks of training, the recruits gradually gained proficiency in handling different types of weapons, firing skills, law, drill and border management.

“Besides due to the hard work put in by trainers of the STC BSF, Kashmir their physical efficiency has also increased many fold. And now they are now physically, mentally and professionally prepared to serve the nation during peace and war,” he added.

(AGENCIES)