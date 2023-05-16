Control BP, Live Longer

Dr. Sushil Kumar Sharma

World Hypertension day is celebrated annually on the 17th May. The main aim of the day is to educate the public and increase awareness of hypertension, which is also commonly known as high blood pressure. The expanded theme for World Hypertension Day is Measure Your Blood Pressure, Control It, Live Longer, with a goal of increasing high blood pressure (BP) awareness in all populations around the world and focusing on combating low awareness rates worldwide, especially in low to middle income areas, and accurate blood pressure measurement methods.

Objectives:

* Awareness of the symptoms of high blood pressure.

* Motivation to know blood pressure measurements.

* Knowledge of early prevention methods of high blood pressure.

* Highlighting prevalence of high blood pressure in the community.

Facts:

* High blood pressure occurs when systolic blood pressure is equal to or greater than 140 mm, and diastolic blood pressure is equal to or greater than 90 mm.

* Two out of five adults have high blood pressure.

* High blood pressure is a leading cause of premature death worldwide.

* High blood pressure is called (the silent killer); as symptoms may not appear clearly.

* An unhealthy lifestyle can increase the risk of high blood pressure, such as: eating too much salt, being overweight, lack of exercise, and smoking.

Symptoms of Hypertension

Hypertension is generally a silent condition. Many people won’t experience any symptoms. It may take years or even decades for the condition to reach levels severe enough that symptoms become obvious. Even then, these symptoms may be attributed to other issues.

Symptoms of severe hypertension can include:

* Headaches

* Shortness of breath

* Epistaxis

* Flushing

* Dizziness

* Chest pain

* Loss in Vision

Complications of Uncontrolled Hypertension

The excessive pressure on your artery walls caused by high blood pressure can damage your blood vessels, as well as organs in your body. The higher your blood pressure and the longer it goes uncontrolled, the greater the damage.

Uncontrolled high blood pressure can lead to complications including:

Heart attack or stroke. High blood pressure can cause hardening and thickening of the arteries (atherosclerosis), which can lead to a heart attack, stroke or other complications.

Prevention of high blood pressure

Healthy lifestyle changes can help you control the factors that cause hypertension. Here are some of the most common home remedies.

Developing a healthy diet- A heart-healthy diet is vital for helping to reduce high blood pressure. It’s also important for managing hypertension that is under control and reducing the risk of complications. These complications include heart disease, stroke, and heart attack.

A heart-healthy diet emphasizes foods that include:

* fruits

* vegetables

* whole grains

* lean proteins like fish

Increasing physical activity – Reaching a healthy weight should include being more physically active. In addition to helping you shed pounds, exercise can help reduce stress, lower blood pressure naturally, and strengthen your cardiovascular system.

Aim to get 150 minutes of moderate physical activity each week. That’s about 30 minutes five times per week.

* Maintaining healthy weight – If you are overweight or obese, losing weight through a heart-healthy diet and increased physical activity can help lower your blood pressure.

Managing stress – Exercise is a great way to manage stress. Other activities can also be helpful. These include:

* Meditation

* Deep breathing

* Massage

* Muscle relaxation

* Yoga or tai chi

These are all proven stress-reducing techniques. Getting adequate sleep can also help reduce stress levels.

Adopting a cleaner lifestyle – If you’re a smoker, try to quit. The chemicals in tobacco smoke damage the body’s tissues and harden blood vessel walls.

If you regularly consume too much alcohol or have an alcohol dependency, seek help to reduce the amount you drink or stop altogether. Alcohol can raise blood pressure.

As mentioned earlier, hypertension is one of the major causes of several cardiovascular diseases. It becomes important to raise awareness about this as it can also prove to be fatal in some cases. Here is a look at the importance and significance of the day:

Proper management can control hypertension and prevent its complications.

Effective lifestyle and drug treatments are available that could control hypertension in most individuals. Newer drugs provide better control while avoiding the side effects that have limited therapy in the past.

A close collaboration between the physician and patient is needed to optimize better health outcome.

Preventive strategies in hypertension should follow the principle of continuum of care. While improving awareness is essential, it is paramount to couple these efforts with better quality of treatment, which eventually results in the desired effect of better BP control. Only 24.9 and 37.6 per cent of those diagnosed to have hypertension in rural and urban areas, respectively, were on treatment. It is also rather unfortunate that only one-tenth of the rural and one-fifth of the urban hypertensive population had their BP under control. Initiation of any screening programme should be coupled with strengthening of the existing infrastructure to cater the large number of newly diagnosed hypertensive added to the system as a consequence of improved screening. Trained workforce, provision of good quality drugs, built-in referral systems and availability of necessary investigations for confirmation and evaluation have to be put in place. Screening has to be accompanied with treatment that is available, affordable and accessible, and also of good quality. Efforts to improve quality of care should include capacity building of health professionals to reduce therapeutic inertia as well as better follow up to ensure improved adherence.