Constantly monitor all public grievances, proactively redress complaints: LG to DCs

Specific directions issued on connectivity, corruption, tourism issues

Lays stress on disciplinary action against erring officials

Mohinder Verma

JAMMU, July 22: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has directed all the Deputy Commissioners of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to constantly monitor public grievances being highlighted in the newspapers and proactively take measures for redressal of the same. Moreover, he has issued instructions for taking disciplinary action against the officials who are not taking serious note of the complaints.

The directions were issued in a recent meeting held with the Deputy Commissioners wherein several reports highlighting grievances of public of different districts came up for discussion. “Such reports should be immediately verified by the Deputy Commissioners for taking corrective measures and disciplinary action should also be taken against those officials who were not taking these issues seriously”, sources said quoting the directions of the Lieutenant Governor.

He has further directed all the Deputy Commissioners to carefully examine the grievance reports daily as provided by the Directorate of Information and Public Relations and proactively take necessary measures for redressal of such complaints.

According to the sources, a total of 14 complaints, which were brought to the notice of Lieutenant Governor, were discussed in detail and accordingly necessary directions were issued to the concerned Deputy Commissioners for taking action in a time bound manner.

During the meeting, it was informed that multi-level parking at Bus Stand Jammu is not being fully utilized due to non-functioning of escalators and parking rate issues. Accordingly, the Lieutenant Governor directed the Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Vice-Chairman Jammu Development Authority and Commissioner Jammu Municipal Corporation to examine the issue and submit a report to the Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department.

About protest by unsuccessful Class-X students, it was directed that the formula used by J&K Board of School Education for promoting students to Class-XI should be looked into to ensure that no disruption occurs on this account.

The Deputy Commissioner Kathua was directed to examine the demand for excess water flow in Ravi Canal and take necessary action in a time bound manner. Likewise, Deputy Commissioner Samba was directed to look into the issue of non-payment of Provident Fund to the labourers by a private contractor and an FIR shall be lodged in case the grievance is found to be correct.

About complaint regarding shortage of drinking water in Majalta village, the Lieutenant Governor directed the Deputy Commissioner Udhampur to enquire into the issue and resolve the issue at the earliest. “The reasons of such shortage shall be furnished to the Commissioner/ Secretary, Jal Shakti Department with a copy to the office of the Chief Secretary”, sources said quoting the instructions of the Lieutenant Governor.

Similarly about shortage of water in Desa village of Doda, the Deputy Commissioner was directed to resolve the issue at the earliest and submit a report to the Jal Shakti Department. The Deputy Commissioner Kupwara was directed to look into the demand of filtration plant at Langate for its expeditious resolution.

Regarding the demand for development of Chinta tourist spot, the Deputy Commissioner Reasi was directed to visit the spot and suggest measures for developing the spot while ensuring that all protective measures required to be taken in view of Salal Project are implemented.

About complaint regarding non-availability of mobile connectivity in large area of Kishtwar district, the Lieutenant Governor directed the Deputy Commissioner to give a factual report on the matter and progress achieved during last six months. Directions were also issued for expeditious covering of villages through mobile towers and escalation of issue to the office of the Chief Secretary, in case, there are any impediments.

As far as complaint regarding missing machinery/equipments of Municipal Council Anantnag is concerned, Deputy Commissioner was directed to look into the reports and lodge FIR in case the reports are found to be correct. About damages due to rains and hailstorm in Karnah area of Kupwara district, it was informed that 15000 mulberry plants were damaged and accordingly Deputy Commissioner was directed to seek explanation from Irrigation and Flood Control Department for negligence of duty.

Regarding complaints of corruption while clearing cases of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in Shopian district, the Lieutenant Governor directed the Deputy Commissioner to conduct enquiry and furnish a report in the shortest possible time-frame.