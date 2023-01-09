Conspiracy to disturb peace in Jammu will be foiled, militants to be hunt down: Shah

HM says responsibility will be fixed for 2nd blast

J&K BJP leaders asked to meet LG with issues of DWs, others

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Jan 9: Union Home Minister Amit Shah today declared that conspiracy to flare up terror in twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch will be foiled, Security and Intelligence Grids will be strengthened, additional troops will be deployed in sensitive areas and every challenge thrown by the inimical forces will be met with very effectively.

Shah said this in one-and-a-half-hour long meeting at his office in New Delhi with senior BJP leaders from Jammu and Kashmir and the party Incharges tonight.

“Every challenge thrown by the forces who want to disturb peace in Jammu and Kashmir will be met with effectively. All conspiracies to derail peace process will be thwarted. No one will be allowed to disturb peace in Rajouri and Poonch districts besides other parts of Jammu region,” the BJP leaders quoted Shah as saying in the meeting with them.

Though the Home Minister is reported to have taken very serious note of terror attack at Dhangri on January 1, he took strong exception to the blast that took place the next day at the same spot killing two minors and announced that responsibility for this security lapse will be fixed.

“Those responsible for the lapse will be held accountable,” he said, adding security agencies will also hunt down militants responsible for the terror attacks.

Shah announced that the Village Defence Groups (VDGs) will get automatic weapons.

He declared that both Security and Intelligence Grids will be strengthened and more additional troops will be deployed in sensitive areas of the twin border districts.

The Home Minister briefed the BJP leaders from the Union Territory that security situation in Jammu and Kashmir especially Rajouri and Poonch districts is being monitored regularly by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

The BJP leaders didn’t rule out possibility of the Home Minister visiting Jammu.

Seven civilians were killed and 10 others injured in twin terror strikes at Upper Dhangri in Rajouri district on January 1 and 2.

The BJP leaders also took up the issue of Kashmiri Pandit employees engaged under Prime Minister’s package and Reserved Category employees posted in the Valley with the Home Minister.

They said the Home Minister assured that salary of KP and Reserved Category staff will be released and their other issues will be discussed.

The BJP leaders also took up the issues of agitating daily wagers, Rehbar-e-Khel, Rehbar-e-Janglat, NYC, Home Guards, Anganwari Workers and Helpers, CIC operators etc with Amit Shah. They gave Shah a detailed briefing on issues of these protesting staff including reports of the BJP Committees set up by UT chief Ravinder Raina.

Shah asked the BJP leaders to meet Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta and brief them on the issues of protesting staff and submit them the reports drafted by the BJP Committees. He assured them that all these issues will be followed up and whatever possible will be done.

“Existing policies of the Government will also be taken into account,” Shah is reported to have said.

The BJP leaders suggested a concrete policy on all daily wagers to resolve their issues.

“The Universities Bill and new Land Laws also came up for discussion and the BJP leaders gave their view point to the Home Ministers,” sources said, adding the issue of repeated cancellation of exams due to leaked question papers or other pretexts was also discussed. The BJP leaders were of the view that this affects the unemployed youth.

However, no official statement was released by the Union Home Ministry or the BJP leaders on the meeting but senior party leader might brief media on their return from New Delhi.

Senior BJP leaders who attended the meeting include Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Dr Jitendra Singh, BJP general secretary Incharge J&K Tarun Chug, Narinder Singh, national secretary, UT chief Ravinder Raina, BJP Co-Incharge J&K Ashish Sood, Ashok Koul, Organising Secretary, Kavinder Gupta and Dr Nirmal Singh, former Deputy Chief Ministers, Devender Singh Rana, Sat Sharma, Sunil Sethi, Shakti Parihar, Sunil Sharma, Vibodh Gupta and Dr Devender Manyal.