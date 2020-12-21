India Halts All Flights From UK Till Dec 31 In Wake Of New Covid-19 Variant

NEW DELHI: India has temporarily halted all the fights originating from UK to India till December 31, in the wake of the new strain of Covid-19 variant spreading rapidly in UK. The nine-day long ban will come into effect from 11:59 pm on December 22, till 11:59 pm on December 31.

“Considering the prevailing situation in the UK, Indian governemnt has decided that all flights originating from the UK to India shall be temporarily suspended till 11:59 pm, 31st December. This suspension to start with effect from 11.59 pm, 22nd December,” Ministry of Civil Aviation stated.

As a measure of abundant precaution, passengers arriving from UK in all transit flights (flights that have taken off or flights which are reaching India before 22nd Dec at 23.59 hrs) should be subject to mandatory RT-PCR test on arrival at the airports concerned. (AGENCY)