Congress’ youth wing stages protest against Agnipath scheme in Jammu

JAMMU, July 2: The Congress’ youth wing staged a protest here on Saturday demanding the rollback of the Agnipath scheme for short-term recruitment of soldiers.

The protest in the Purani Mandi area was led by Jammu and Kashmir Youth Congress president Uday Bhanu Chib.

Carrying placards, the protesters raised slogans against the BJP government and demanded immediate rollback of the scheme.

”Congress stands with the youth of the country who feel cheated with the launch of the Agnipath scheme. We will continue our peaceful protest against the scheme,” former minister Yogesh Sawhney who took part in the protest said.

Chib said the scheme was not only against the interests of the youth but also a threat to national security. Under the Agnipath scheme, youths between the ages of 17-and-a-half and 21 years would be inducted in the armed forces for a four-year-tenure, while 25 per cent of them will be subsequently inducted for regular service.

The government had on June 16 increased the upper age limit for recruitment under the scheme to 23 years from 21 for the year 2022, and subsequently announced a slew of placatory steps such as a preference for Agniveers in central paramilitary forces and defence public sector undertakings upon their retirement. (Agencies)