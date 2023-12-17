Congress To Hold CWC Meeting To Strategise For 2024 Polls On Dec 21: Sources

NEW DELHI, Dec 17: The Congress has called a meeting of its working committee on December 21 to deliberate on the strategy for the 2024 general election and chalk out a plan to hit the ground running for its poll campaign to take on the BJP, sources said.

The meeting, which will take place at the All India Congress Committee headquarters, would come two days after the INDIA bloc meeting on December 19 and seat sharing and campaign is likely to be top of the agenda, they said.

The meeting is also likely to discuss the possibility of a yatra that Rahul Gandhi could undertake before the 2024 polls with unemployment and price rise as its main planks. (Agencies)