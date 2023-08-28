Congress Strong Enough To Defeat Malicious BJP Propaganda: Rajani Patil

SRINAGAR, Aug 28: Congress is a vibrant party and is strong enough to defeat the “malicious propaganda” and “misleading politics” of the BJP, All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir Rajani Patil said on Monday.

Rajya Sabha MP Patil was addressing a workers’ convention at Chekibhadri Nath in Pulwama district.

“Congress is a vibrant party strong enough to defeat the malicious propaganda and misleading politics of BJP. The party is committed to ensuring that people live with dignity and their issues are resolved on priority,” she said.

The Congress leader also said that bifurcating the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state into Union territories was an assault on people’s emotions.

“The BJP rule is hostile, working as a punishment for the public,” she said.

Patil also alleged that despite all these failures, the BJP government is building a false narrative aimed at diverting the attention of the public from real issues.

She added that the Congress will ensure justice and inclusive development in J&K.

“The UPA-I and UPA-II had prepared a roadmap and ensured enormous development and employment in J&K, but the BJP policies are contrary to that. With the result, the developmental process started in J&K received severe setbacks,” Patil added.

She reiterated that the Congress would not compromise on people’s aspirations and would do its best to restore the confidence and trust of the common citizens in J&K. (AGENCIES)