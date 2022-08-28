Congress president election on October 17, says CWC

NEW DELHI, Aug 28: At the Congress Working Committee which met virtually on August 28, 2022 announced the schedule of the election of the Congress president.

According to CWC, notification will be issued on September 22, 2022 and the nomination will start on September 24. The last day for the nomination will be on September 30. The election for the post of president will be held on October 17, 2022.

The meeting comes amid a fresh upheaval in the party due to the shock resignation of party veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday and his letter to party president Sonia Gandhi in which he lashed out at Rahul Gandhi for “demolishing the party’s entire consultative mechanism”.

The Congress, dealing with the fallout of a series of high profile exits, including that of Kapil Sibal and Ashwani Kumar, has attempted to deflect the latest blow by alleging that Azad’s DNA had been “Modi-fied” and linking his resignation to the end of his Rajya Sabha tenure.

The online CWC meeting started at 3:30 PM with Sonia Gandhi, who is abroad for medical check ups, presiding over it, flanked by former party chief Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (Agencies)