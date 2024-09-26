Congress, PDP, NC Turned Jammu And Kashmir Into ‘Warehouse’ Of Terrorism: Yogi

RAMGARH (JK), Sept 26: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday accused the Congress, the National Conference and the PDP of turning Jammu and Kashmir into a “warehouse” of terrorism and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi permanently destroyed this “nursery of terrorism” with the abrogation of Article 370.

He said once the BJP forms a government in this Union territory, it will ensure the establishment of a state like that of Maharaja Hari Singh, whose boundaries extended to Kabul.

“PDP, National Conference and Congress had turned Jammu and Kashmir into a warehouse of terrorism. With the scrapping of Article 370 by Prime Minister Modi, the nursery of terrorism has been permanently closed,” Adityanath said at a public rally in the Ramgarh border area of Samba district.

Adityanath, who hit the campaign trail in support of party candidates Devender Kumar Manyal and Chander Prakash Ganga contesting from Ramgarh and Vijaypur assembly seats, said the abrogation has brought peace, progress and development to Jammu and Kashmir.

Accusing the Congress of being anti-Hindu, he said, “The party has committed the sin of weakening Hindus, resulting in the eruption of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.”

He further claimed that during the Congress governments at the Centre, with the support of ruling parties in Jammu and Kashmir, terrorist incidents were a daily occurrence, stone-pelting was rampant, and Kashmir was bearing the brunt of such a situation.

“This was not hidden from anyone. It was the reality of that period,” Adityanath said.

But after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah took charge at the Centre, terrorism is “now breathing its last” in Jammu & Kashmir and stone-pelting has completely stopped.

“It is history now. This is not just a change, but this is a solution.”

In another dig at the Congress, Adityanath said India gained independence in 1947 but the Congress did not allow the resolution of the Ayodhya issue.

“The name Congress itself is synonymous with problems, while the name Bharatiya Janata Party is the solution. To resolve every issue, Congress finds an excuse, and they always use these excuses to fool the people of the country,” he alleged

India’s problems of terrorism, casteism, separatism and regionalism are gifts from the Congress, he further alleged.

“It spread regionalism, language divisions, and practised divisive politics, nurturing a tree that divided the country along these lines, and this was nourished by them in independent India,” he said.

Hitting out at the NC and the Congress for the “treatment” meted out to erstwhile Maharaja Hari Singh, Adityanath said that once the government of BJP takes over in Jammu and Kashmir, it will restore that glory of this land as was during the Maharaja’s times.