Congress’ Manish Tewari ties attacks in J&K to rise of Taliban, says ’should’ve anticipated blowback’

New Delhi, Oct 18: Reacting to the recent killings in Jammu and Kashmir, Congress leader Manish Tewari said on Monday that the seizure of power by the Taliban in Afghanistan has emboldened radical and other extremist outfits in South Asia.

Tewari said, “It’s been two months since the Taliban has captured Afghanistan. Every radical & extremist outfit, not only in South Asia but across the largest middle eastern region has been emboldened by this takeover.”

“The blowback that we’re seeing in J&K should have been anticipated after the rise of the Taliban in Afghanistan: Manish Tewari, Congress leader on recent targeted civilian killings in J&K

As per CID sources, the three non-Kashmiri labourers fired upon by terrorists in Wanpoh, Kulgam (in Jammu and Kashmir) were identified as Raja Reshi Dev (dead), Joginder Reshi Dev (dead) and Chunchun Reshi Dev (injured). All of them hail from Bihar.

Over the past few days, several civilians have been killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, sparking fear in the valley.

Meanwhile, the security forces in the union territory have undertaken many counter-terrorist operations over the past few days and as many as 13 terrorists have been killed in nine encounters between security forces and the terrorists after the civilian killings. (Agencies)