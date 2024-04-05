Congress Manifesto Promises Full Statehood Return For Jammu And Kashmir

NEW DELHI, Apr 5: The Congress party unveiled its manifesto titled ‘Nyay Patra’ promising several key initiatives, including restoring full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir immediately.

Also, they pledged to fill nearly 30 lakh vacancies in central government posts, implement a 10 percent quota in jobs and educational institutions for economically weaker sections, adopt the Rajasthan model of cashless insurance for universal healthcare, and pass a constitutional amendment to raise the cap on reservations for SC, ST, and OBC.

They also committed to conducting a nationwide socio-economic and caste census and guaranteed a new ‘right to apprenticeship act’ for diploma holders or graduates below 25.

Furthermore, the manifesto outlined plans for urban employment programs, abolishing the Agnipath program, and ensuring normal recruitment in the armed forces to achieve full sanctioned strength.(KNS)