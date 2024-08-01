Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka visit landslide-hit spot in Wayanad

WAYANAD (KERALA), Aug 1: Congress leader and former Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited the landslide-affected area of Chooralmala here on Thursday afternoon.

After reaching the spot amidst the rain, Gandhi and his sister left for the Community Health Centre in Meppadi, party sources said.

From there, the two will then proceed to Dr Moopen’s Medical College and two relief camps at Meppadi, they said.

AICC general secretary and Alappuzha MP K C Venugopal is also accompanying them.

Gandhi, who won from the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in the 2019 general elections, had again won from here this year.

However, as he also won from the Raebareli LS seat in Uttar Pradesh, he gave up the Wayanad constituency from where Priyanka is expected to contest when a by-election is held there.

Gandhi and Vadra landed at Kannur airport at 9.30 am and then travelled to Wayanad by road.

Massive landslides triggered by torrential rains hit Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha hamlets in the early hours of Tuesday, killing over 200 people, including women and children, so far. (PTI)