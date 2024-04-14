Congress in desperation seeking support from anti-national forces: Dr Jitendra

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Apr 13: Union Minister and BJP Candidate for Udhampur-Doda-Kathua Lok Sabha constituency Dr Jitendra Singh alleged here today that the Congress Party in desperation, is seeking support from anti-national forces in a vain bid to garner votes for the upcoming first phase polling on 19th of this month.

Addressing a series of public meetings in the rural and urban suburbs of Kathua including Challan, Seswan, Bann, Channi, Hamirpur, Bhudhi, Jandore, Barbal, Utteri, Logate, Sahar, Sherkotla, Khatera,Bhed Blode, Mehtabpur, Khokhiyal, Pandore etc, Dr Jitendra Singh said, Congress Party has no issue to raise or work of development to claim having done in the last 20 years. It is, therefore, trying to create fake narratives which also are not accepted by the people who are now much more awakened than before, he said.

In the beginning of the campaign, Dr Jitendra Singh said, Congress Party tried the trick of denying any development having taken place in Udhampur-Doda-Kathua Lok Sabha constituency in last 10 years even though the entire country is hailing this constituency as one of the most developed constituency in the last 10 years under the Modi Government. Congress Party and its allies failed to carry forward this false narrative when they were confronted with the question that if they deny the presence of the roads, the tunnels, the overbridges and the Express Corridors built in the last 10 years, then why should they be using the same, he said.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, the Congress Party then tried to underplay the courage and conviction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in abrogating Article 370 and started blowing hot and cold without making their stand clear on the issue. As Prime Minister Modi threw an open challenge in his public rally at Udhampur yesterday, does the Congress Party have the courage to say that it will restore Article 370 if at all it ever comes to power though there is no chance of its coming to power, he added.

Similarly, in a vain bid to underplay the courage and conviction shown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in construction of Ram Mandir, Dr Jitendra Singh said, the Congress Party says that BJP is politicising the Ram Mandir issue. But as PM Modi himself said in the Udhampur rally that since the Ram Mandir issue had been pending for the past 500 years, the Congress Governments had the opportunity to resolve it when they were at the helm of power for more than half a century, but they could not and when the BJP has successfully resolved the issue, they are trying to falsify it even though this is not a matter of politics but an issue deeply embedded in the civilisation of India.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said, the Congress leaders are seeking direct support from the political parties which are known to side with separatists whose purpose was to break India and Parties like PDP and National Conference who had never been in favour of complete integration of J&K with India.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, there is no choice now but to vote for Modi and for Bharatiya Janata Party because any vote for Congress will mean a vote to break India, to demolish the idea of India and to halt the progress of India in its journey to 2047.

Accompanying Dr Jitendra Singh at different spots during the election tour were former MLA Rajiv Jasrotia, DDC Vice Chairman Raghunandan Babloo, Vicky Sarpanch, DDC Sushma, Prem Nath Dogra, Janak Bharati, Vidya Sagar, Gopal Mahajan, PRIs, important leaders of BJP and others.