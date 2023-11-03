Congress and development can’t go hand in hand: Modi

KANKER, Nov 2:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attacked the Congress, alleging that the grand old party and development cannot go hand in hand, and accused it of indulging in “parivarvaad”, nepotism and corruption.

Addressing a rally in Kanker town of poll-bound Chhattisgarh, he also hit out at the Bhupesh Baghel-led Government, saying those who looted the state would not be spared.

He alleged that the Congress abused him ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections as he hailed from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) community. “Congress has committed the biggest betrayal with the youth of Chhattisgarh.

They (Congress) did not fulfil their promises. On the contrary, they committed corruption in recruitment (to Government jobs). They turned the state’s PSC to the office of Congress Committee.

Congress recruited their children and relatives,” he said. Parivarvaad, nepotism and corruption has been the policy and tradition of Congress, he alleged.

“Modi and BJP have concern for your children. That is why I will tell the youth of Chhattisgarh that no matter how powerful the one who has looted Chhattisgarh is, they will have to return everything.

This is Modi’s guarantee. No one who has looted (the state) will be spared. You have given me this task of fighting corruption. You have not made me sit here for the sake of having fun,” Modi said.

For the first time in the history of the country, BJP decided to make the daughter of a tribal family the President, but Congress also opposed it, he said referring to President Droupadi Murmu.

“The opposition was not against BJP rather it was against the tribal daughter. Every tribal of Chhattisgarh has to always remember this insult of the tribal daughter and take its revenge from Congress,” the PM said, and asked people if they would punish the Congress, to which they replied in the affirmative.

In five years of Congress rule in Chhattisgarh, the number of its leaders’ bungalows and cars increased and only their children and relatives benefited, not the poor, PM said, targeting the Baghel Government over corruption.

“Development cannot take place where there is Congress,” he said. BJP’s resolution is to bring Chhattisgarh among top states in the country and protect the interests of poor, tribals and backward, he added.

“Rapid development of Chhattisgarh is necessary for a developed India. In the next five years, we have to strengthen the foundation of a prosperous Chhattisgarh,” Modi added. Work under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana will be expedited if BJP returns to power in Chhattisgarh, the PM assured, terming it as his guarantee.

Elections to the 90-member state assembly will be held in two phases on November 7 and 17. Twenty seats falling in seven districts of Maoist-hit Bastar division and Rajnandgaon, Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki, Kabirdham and Khairagarh- Chhuikhadan-Gandai districts will witness voting in the first phase, while polling in remaining 70 seats will be held in the second phase. Votes will be counted on December 3. (PTI)