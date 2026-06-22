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Congregation

Excelsior Correspondent JAMMU, June 21: The bi-annual congregation of Sapolia Padha Biradari will be held at Jai Buaji Bawaji Temple, Paloura (Jammu) on June 29. The organizers have extended open invitation to all the Biradari members to participate in the...

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Daily Excelsior
04:46 AM Jun 22, 2026 IST
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Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 21: The bi-annual congregation of Sapolia Padha Biradari will be held at Jai Buaji Bawaji Temple, Paloura (Jammu) on June 29. The organizers have extended open invitation to all the Biradari members to participate in the programme and seek blessings of Buaji and Bawaji.

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