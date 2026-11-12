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Congregation

Excelsior Correspondent JAMMU, Nov 11: The annual congregation of Baru Biradari will be held on November 15 (Sunday) at Sajawati Temple, located near Khoo Talab, village Suchani, Central University Road, Samba. The programme will commence at 9 AM with Hawan,...

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Daily Excelsior
04:46 AM Nov 12, 2026 IST
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Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 11: The annual congregation of Baru Biradari will be held on November 15 (Sunday) at Sajawati Temple, located near Khoo Talab, village Suchani, Central University Road, Samba.

The programme will commence at 9 AM with Hawan, followed by Purnahuti at 10 AM. Community feast will be organized from 1:30 PM onwards.

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