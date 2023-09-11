Cong will win ULB, all LS seats in J&K: Wani

*BJP avoids discussion on pressing issues: Srinivas

JAMMU, Sept 11: The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president Vikar Rasool Wani today claimed that Congress will win all the six Lok Sabha seats in J&K and Ladakh and make BJP to `lick dust’ in the upcoming Urban Local Bodies/ Panchayat elections in the Jammu and Kashmir.

Talking to the `Excelsior’ during massive Youth Congress rally, organized to welcome Indian Youth Congress chief, B V Srinivas and newly elected PYC president, Aakash Bharat here today, JKPCC chief said BJP has caused major damage to the youth during last nine years. The educated youth is the most frustrated and neglected lot today. They have no jobs. The unemployment in J&K has reached to the alarming proportion and the BJP has miserably failed to provide jobs to the youth who are going to be over aged.

Referring to the increasing resentment against BJP and JK UT administration, Wani said BJP is scared of its deafeat and is delaying Assembly elections on various pretexts. He said Congress (INDIA alliance) will win all the six Lok Sabha seats in J&K and Ladakh UTs next year and secure major win in the upcoming Local Bodies/ Panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

Wani said INDIA alliance will emerge as winner in the country and people are heading towards big change. They are fed up of the hollow slogans and white lies of the BJP leadership. This party has proved as anti-poor, anti-youth and anti- farmer. Every section of society is dejected as it has failed to deliver on the ground. It has only gifted Smart Meters, Property Taxes and Toll Plazas to the people of J&K. Economically starved people are unable to pay whopping electricity bills and pay heavy taxes, Wani added.

IYC president, B V Srinivas said BJP is scared of INDIA alliance and is now trying to change name of India as Bharat. He said there is no difference at all between the two. Earlier, BJP launched campaigns like Make in India, Skill India etc. Now, what made it to launch a new plank of `Bharat instead of India’. This party after Rahul Gandhi’s `Bharat Jodo Yatra’ went to the defensive mode. BJP has done nothing on the ground, except changing names of the places and campaigns launched by Congress Party.

Replying to a question, Srinivas said he has high hopes from new PYC team under Akash Bharat, It will work with dedication and renewed energy to strengthen Congress in J&K. ” We will sit together and chalk out strategy to ensure win of the party in upcoming ULB and other elections in J&K,” IYC chief said.

Earlier, Srinivas who was accompanied by newly elected PYC president Aakash Bharat was accorded grand reception by the Youth Congress activists at Jammu airport. They were garlanded profusely and then taken to Party headquarters at Residency Road in the shape of a rally.

At party office, IYC chief hoisted party flag and then newly elected JKPYC president, Aakash Bharat was administered oath in presence of JKPCC chief Vikar Rasool Wani, senior leaders Raman Bhalla, Yogesh Sawhney, Ravinder Sharma and others.

Srinivas while addressing Youth Congress activists asked them to launch `Youth Jodo, Booth Jodo’ campaign vigorously in Jammu and Kashmir. He said Congress will emerge as only choice in the Jammu and Kashmir as people are fed up of the BJP’s diversionary politics.