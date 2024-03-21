Cong vows vigorous fight against BJP in LS polls: Bhalla

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 20: JKPCC working president Raman Bhalla reiterated Party’s commitment to continue its fight against wrong and oppressive policies of BJP.

Addressing prominent persons at Hakal in RS Pura area of Jammu South constituency Bhalla said that Congress Party is fully prepared to overcome the divisive and misleading politics of BJP, which is responsible for the chaos and confusion in the country. Although many tall claims are being made to build the fake narrative with regard to inclusive development, employment generation and many other things pertaining to public, yet the reality is contrary to the ground situation, which reflects that the Nation has been pushed towards darkness, especially economic distress, unemployment coupled with lack of development and false promises that are being made to divert the attention of the people from the real issues.

Reacting to the current socio-political and security situation in J&K, Bhalla said there is restlessness among the public in J&K given the denial of democratic rights aiming to disempower them politically and economically. What the people of J&K achieved after the reorganization of the full-fledged State, he questioned, adding that downgrading of J&K into two UTs was an unfortunate move done by the BJP in order to rule J&K directly from the Centre which tantamount to dismantling the very foundation of the democracy. He said Congress will ensure respite to the people of J&K by defeating the designs and wrong policies of the BJP.

Bhalla termed the Congress a hope for all Indians, which had ensured a tremendous development of the country in all respects and is struggling to ensure equitable justice to every section of the people living in the country.

He claimed that Congress is playing role of strong and constructive opposition and there will be no compromise on people’s urges and aspirations. He appealed to the people to support Congress Party in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He was accompanied by several senior party leaders.