Cong to fight for land, job security of JK people: Patil

‘We will implement Old Pension Scheme in J&K’

Gopal Sharma

JAMMU, Dec 17: All India Congress Committee general secretary and incharge J&K affairs of the party, Rajni Patil today said that the JKPCC move to seek a big political initiative, safeguards for their land and jobs besides natural resources and other identities shall be taken up with AICC , for respecting aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Talking to media persons on the sidelines of a convention of District Congress Committee Jammu urban here today Patil said the demand of people that they need certain safeguards and protections to their land, jobs and others like identities and aspirations within Constitution, needs to be considered.

Patil said people of Jammu and Kashmir regions had forcefully raised this to Rahul Gandhi also during the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in J&K . “Our Constitution is quite flexible to accommodate the divergent aspirations and demand of the vast country which is full of diversities, and our strength,” she viewed quoting examples, of North Eastern States and several other States including neighbouring Himachal Pradesh as per Art 371 of Constitution.

She said that history is witness that every pride hath a fall and referred to the example of Ravaana in this regard taking a dig at the top BJP leaders, who are at top of the world after recent poll results while reminding them. that Congress has got 4.91 crore votes against 4.81 crore secured by BJP in the recent Assembly elections, so Congress is a strong force all over country including J&K.

Earlier, addressing party workers at Shakti Nagar, AICC leader reiterated the demand to implement the 33 percent reservation to women, here, from this assembly election , if BJP Government is sincere, as delimitation has already taken place in J&K.

She said that had the Modi Government, been truly sincere, it could have implemented woman reservation for the coming Lok Sabha elections but it has been delayed beyond 2029, which is injustice to half of the population in the country.

Congress leader supported Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for J&K employees, as Congress has already implemented it in Congress ruled States and if comes to power in J&K, the same shall be implemented here also.

She said that huge taxations of various sorts have been imposed by the JKUT administration besides huge revision of fees and other charges, the same shall be reversed by the Congress party to relieve the people of extra economic burden.

JKPCC president Vikar Rasool Wani in his brief address asked the party cadres to gear up for the ensuing elections and expose the wrong policies of BJP which has destroyed the future of youth and imposed huge taxes on the people including property tax smart meters, toll tax etc.

Wani said Congress shall forcefully raise the issues of all sections including unemployeds, employees, daily wagers, farmers and common man. He said Congress is the only alternative before people, if they want to get rid of this regime.

Working president Raman Bhalla lashed out at the BJP for bringing lot of miseries to the people of all sections especially unemployed youth, common man, farmers, traders, transporters, local contractors & others. He said huge taxes have been imposed and people are being fleeced while there is a liquor shop in every nook & corner of Jammu but local traders are at loss, outside contractors are looting natural resources at the cost of local workers.

AICC co- incharge Manoj Yadav, senior vice presidents Ravinder Sharma & GN Monga, former Minister Shabir Ahmed Khan, Pranab Shagotra, Kanta Bhan, general secretaries, Pawan Raina, Shashi Sharma, T S Tony, Kuldeep Verma, Pankaj Dogra, Sanjeev Panda, Ch Dwarka, Satish Sharma, Manjit Jatt, Vijay Shastri, Javed Lone, Hoshiar Singh and others also spoke on the occasion.